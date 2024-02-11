Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zydus Lifesciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.76% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.28% YoY & profit increased by 26.76% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q3 FY24 Results Live

Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.28% & the profit increased by 26.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.12% and the profit decreased by 1.39%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.55% QoQ and increased by 18.62% YoY.

The operating income was up by 0.83% QoQ and increased by 14.54% YoY.

The EPS is 7.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 23.41% YoY.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered 5.6% return in the last 1 week, 21.92% return in the last 6 months, and 16.37% YTD return.

Currently, Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of 81,183.83 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 809.2 & 452.2 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4505.24368.8+3.12%4362.3+3.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total817.3752.9+8.55%689+18.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization194.8184.2+5.75%181.6+7.27%
Total Operating Expense3618.23489.1+3.7%3587.9+0.84%
Operating Income887879.7+0.83%774.4+14.54%
Net Income Before Taxes925.51007.2-8.11%780.1+18.64%
Net Income789.6800.7-1.39%622.9+26.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.587.92-4.23%6.15+23.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹789.6Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹4505.2Cr

