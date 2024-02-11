Zydus Lifesciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.76% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.28% & the profit increased by 26.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.12% and the profit decreased by 1.39%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.55% QoQ and increased by 18.62% YoY.

The operating income was up by 0.83% QoQ and increased by 14.54% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 23.41% YoY.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered 5.6% return in the last 1 week, 21.92% return in the last 6 months, and 16.37% YTD return.

Currently, Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of ₹81,183.83 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹809.2 & ₹452.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4505.2 4368.8 +3.12% 4362.3 +3.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 817.3 752.9 +8.55% 689 +18.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 194.8 184.2 +5.75% 181.6 +7.27% Total Operating Expense 3618.2 3489.1 +3.7% 3587.9 +0.84% Operating Income 887 879.7 +0.83% 774.4 +14.54% Net Income Before Taxes 925.5 1007.2 -8.11% 780.1 +18.64% Net Income 789.6 800.7 -1.39% 622.9 +26.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.58 7.92 -4.23% 6.15 +23.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹789.6Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹4505.2Cr

