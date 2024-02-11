Zydus Lifesciences Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 26.76% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.28% & the profit increased by 26.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.12% and the profit decreased by 1.39%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.55% QoQ and increased by 18.62% YoY.
The operating income was up by 0.83% QoQ and increased by 14.54% YoY.
The EPS is ₹7.58 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 23.41% YoY.
Zydus Lifesciences has delivered 5.6% return in the last 1 week, 21.92% return in the last 6 months, and 16.37% YTD return.
Currently, Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of ₹81,183.83 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹809.2 & ₹452.2 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 11 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Zydus Lifesciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4505.2
|4368.8
|+3.12%
|4362.3
|+3.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|817.3
|752.9
|+8.55%
|689
|+18.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|194.8
|184.2
|+5.75%
|181.6
|+7.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|3618.2
|3489.1
|+3.7%
|3587.9
|+0.84%
|Operating Income
|887
|879.7
|+0.83%
|774.4
|+14.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|925.5
|1007.2
|-8.11%
|780.1
|+18.64%
|Net Income
|789.6
|800.7
|-1.39%
|622.9
|+26.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.58
|7.92
|-4.23%
|6.15
|+23.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹789.6Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹4505.2Cr
