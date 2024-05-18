Hello User
Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 298.62% YOY

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.56% YoY & profit increased by 298.62% YoY

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.56% & the profit increased by 298.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.83% and the profit increased by 49.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 60.08% q-o-q & increased by 642.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.66 for Q4 which increased by 61.53% Y-o-Y.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered 4.21% return in the last 1 week, 59.69% return in last 6 months and 46.4% YTD return.

Currently the Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of 101529 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1033 & 484.95 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5533.84505.2+22.83%4667.7+18.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total837817.3+2.41%723.9+15.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization205.3194.8+5.39%178.6+14.95%
Total Operating Expense4113.93618.2+13.7%4476.4-8.1%
Operating Income1419.9887+60.08%191.3+642.24%
Net Income Before Taxes1547925.5+67.15%485.8+218.44%
Net Income1182.3789.6+49.73%296.6+298.62%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.667.58+53.71%7.22+61.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1182.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹5533.8Cr

