Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 298.62% YOY

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.56% & the profit increased by 298.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.83% and the profit increased by 49.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 60.08% q-o-q & increased by 642.24% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.66 for Q4 which increased by 61.53% Y-o-Y.

Zydus Lifesciences has delivered 4.21% return in the last 1 week, 59.69% return in last 6 months and 46.4% YTD return.

Currently the Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of ₹101529 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1033 & ₹484.95 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Zydus Lifesciences Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5533.8 4505.2 +22.83% 4667.7 +18.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 837 817.3 +2.41% 723.9 +15.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 205.3 194.8 +5.39% 178.6 +14.95% Total Operating Expense 4113.9 3618.2 +13.7% 4476.4 -8.1% Operating Income 1419.9 887 +60.08% 191.3 +642.24% Net Income Before Taxes 1547 925.5 +67.15% 485.8 +218.44% Net Income 1182.3 789.6 +49.73% 296.6 +298.62% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.66 7.58 +53.71% 7.22 +61.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1182.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹5533.8Cr

