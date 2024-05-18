Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 298.62% YOY

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Results Live : Zydus Lifesciences declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline increased by 18.56% & the profit increased by 298.62% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 22.83% and the profit increased by 49.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.41% q-o-q & increased by 15.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 60.08% q-o-q & increased by 642.24% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.66 for Q4 which increased by 61.53% Y-o-Y.
Zydus Lifesciences has delivered 4.21% return in the last 1 week, 59.69% return in last 6 months and 46.4% YTD return.
Currently the Zydus Lifesciences has a market cap of ₹101529 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1033 & ₹484.95 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Zydus Lifesciences Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5533.8
|4505.2
|+22.83%
|4667.7
|+18.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|837
|817.3
|+2.41%
|723.9
|+15.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|205.3
|194.8
|+5.39%
|178.6
|+14.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|4113.9
|3618.2
|+13.7%
|4476.4
|-8.1%
|Operating Income
|1419.9
|887
|+60.08%
|191.3
|+642.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1547
|925.5
|+67.15%
|485.8
|+218.44%
|Net Income
|1182.3
|789.6
|+49.73%
|296.6
|+298.62%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.66
|7.58
|+53.71%
|7.22
|+61.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1182.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹5533.8Cr
