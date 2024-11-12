Zydus Wellness Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 254.24% YOY

Zydus Wellness Q2 Results Live : Zydus Wellness declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline increased by 12.05% year-over-year, while profit surged by an astonishing 254.24%. This significant rise in profit reflects the company's strong operational performance and market positioning.
However, when comparing the results to the previous quarter, Zydus Wellness experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 41.39% and profit decreasing by 85.85%. This quarterly comparison highlights the volatility in the company's performance and the need for sustained growth.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a noteworthy decline of 37.07% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 16.77% year-over-year. This indicates a focused effort to manage costs effectively in the current economic environment.
Operating income also faced a considerable drop, down by 90.21% compared to the previous quarter, yet it recorded a year-over-year increase of 36.11%. This contrasting performance suggests that while the company is facing short-term challenges, there are underlying strengths driving year-over-year growth.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹2.46, reflecting a robust increase of 164.89% year-over-year. This performance metric is a positive indicator for investors looking at the company's profitability.
In terms of market performance, Zydus Wellness has delivered a -1.18% return in the last week, but a more encouraging 14.41% return over the past six months and a 14.78% return year-to-date. These figures demonstrate the stock's resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.
Currently, Zydus Wellness holds a market capitalization of ₹12,278.46 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2,484 and a low of ₹1,440.15. This range highlights the volatility and potential for growth in the company's stock value.
As of 12 Nov, 2024, out of five analysts covering Zydus Wellness, two have given a 'Hold' rating while three analysts have recommended a 'Buy'. The consensus recommendation points towards a positive outlook for the company, indicating investor confidence in its future performance.
Zydus Wellness Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|492.9
|841
|-41.39%
|439.9
|+12.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|115.6
|183.7
|-37.07%
|99
|+16.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.9
|5.1
|-3.92%
|5.8
|-15.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|478.2
|690.9
|-30.79%
|429.1
|+11.44%
|Operating Income
|14.7
|150.1
|-90.21%
|10.8
|+36.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|23.7
|151.6
|-84.37%
|8.6
|+175.58%
|Net Income
|20.9
|147.7
|-85.85%
|5.9
|+254.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|23.21
|-89.39%
|0.93
|+164.89%
