Zydus Wellness Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 254.24% YOY

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Zydus Wellness Q2 Results Live : Zydus Wellness declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline increased by 12.05% year-over-year, while profit surged by an astonishing 254.24%. This significant rise in profit reflects the company's strong operational performance and market positioning.

However, when comparing the results to the previous quarter, Zydus Wellness experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 41.39% and profit decreasing by 85.85%. This quarterly comparison highlights the volatility in the company's performance and the need for sustained growth.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a noteworthy decline of 37.07% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 16.77% year-over-year. This indicates a focused effort to manage costs effectively in the current economic environment.

Operating income also faced a considerable drop, down by 90.21% compared to the previous quarter, yet it recorded a year-over-year increase of 36.11%. This contrasting performance suggests that while the company is facing short-term challenges, there are underlying strengths driving year-over-year growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 2.46, reflecting a robust increase of 164.89% year-over-year. This performance metric is a positive indicator for investors looking at the company's profitability.

In terms of market performance, Zydus Wellness has delivered a -1.18% return in the last week, but a more encouraging 14.41% return over the past six months and a 14.78% return year-to-date. These figures demonstrate the stock's resilience amid fluctuating market conditions.

Currently, Zydus Wellness holds a market capitalization of 12,278.46 crore with a 52-week high of 2,484 and a low of 1,440.15. This range highlights the volatility and potential for growth in the company's stock value.

As of 12 Nov, 2024, out of five analysts covering Zydus Wellness, two have given a 'Hold' rating while three analysts have recommended a 'Buy'. The consensus recommendation points towards a positive outlook for the company, indicating investor confidence in its future performance.

Zydus Wellness Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue492.9841-41.39%439.9+12.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total115.6183.7-37.07%99+16.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.95.1-3.92%5.8-15.52%
Total Operating Expense478.2690.9-30.79%429.1+11.44%
Operating Income14.7150.1-90.21%10.8+36.11%
Net Income Before Taxes23.7151.6-84.37%8.6+175.58%
Net Income20.9147.7-85.85%5.9+254.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.4623.21-89.39%0.93+164.89%
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
