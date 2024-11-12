Zydus Wellness Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 254.24% YOY

Zydus Wellness Q2 Results Live : Zydus Wellness declared their Q2 results on 11 Nov, 2024, showcasing impressive financial growth. The company's topline increased by 12.05% year-over-year, while profit surged by an astonishing 254.24%. This significant rise in profit reflects the company's strong operational performance and market positioning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when comparing the results to the previous quarter, Zydus Wellness experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 41.39% and profit decreasing by 85.85%. This quarterly comparison highlights the volatility in the company's performance and the need for sustained growth.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a noteworthy decline of 37.07% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 16.77% year-over-year. This indicates a focused effort to manage costs effectively in the current economic environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also faced a considerable drop, down by 90.21% compared to the previous quarter, yet it recorded a year-over-year increase of 36.11%. This contrasting performance suggests that while the company is facing short-term challenges, there are underlying strengths driving year-over-year growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹2.46, reflecting a robust increase of 164.89% year-over-year. This performance metric is a positive indicator for investors looking at the company's profitability.

In terms of market performance, Zydus Wellness has delivered a -1.18% return in the last week, but a more encouraging 14.41% return over the past six months and a 14.78% return year-to-date. These figures demonstrate the stock's resilience amid fluctuating market conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Zydus Wellness holds a market capitalization of ₹12,278.46 crore with a 52-week high of ₹2,484 and a low of ₹1,440.15. This range highlights the volatility and potential for growth in the company's stock value.

As of 12 Nov, 2024, out of five analysts covering Zydus Wellness, two have given a 'Hold' rating while three analysts have recommended a 'Buy'. The consensus recommendation points towards a positive outlook for the company, indicating investor confidence in its future performance.

Zydus Wellness Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 492.9 841 -41.39% 439.9 +12.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 115.6 183.7 -37.07% 99 +16.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.9 5.1 -3.92% 5.8 -15.52% Total Operating Expense 478.2 690.9 -30.79% 429.1 +11.44% Operating Income 14.7 150.1 -90.21% 10.8 +36.11% Net Income Before Taxes 23.7 151.6 -84.37% 8.6 +175.58% Net Income 20.9 147.7 -85.85% 5.9 +254.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 23.21 -89.39% 0.93 +164.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹20.9Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹492.9Cr

