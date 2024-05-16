Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.42% YOY

Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : Zydus Wellness declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.76% & the profit increased by 3.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 94.1% and the profit increased by 50000%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 58.01% q-o-q & increased by 34.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2200% q-o-q & increased by 19.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹23.62 for Q4 which increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

Zydus Wellness has delivered 4.19% return in the last 1 week, 13.46% return in last 6 months and 2.86% YTD return.

Currently the Zydus Wellness has a market cap of ₹11003.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1750 & ₹1425.05 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Zydus Wellness Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 782.6 403.2 +94.1% 712.98 +9.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 147.9 93.6 +58.01% 110.14 +34.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.7 6.1 -6.56% 6.67 -14.54% Total Operating Expense 626.2 396.4 +57.97% 582.21 +7.56% Operating Income 156.4 6.8 +2200% 130.77 +19.6% Net Income Before Taxes 154.4 3.7 +4072.97% 126.33 +22.22% Net Income 150.3 0.3 +50000% 145.33 +3.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 23.62 0.05 +47140% 23.56 +0.26%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹150.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹782.6Cr

