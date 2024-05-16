Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.42% YOY

Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.42% YOY

Livemint

Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 9.76% YoY & profit increased by 3.42% YoY

Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live

Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : Zydus Wellness declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.76% & the profit increased by 3.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 94.1% and the profit increased by 50000%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 58.01% q-o-q & increased by 34.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2200% q-o-q & increased by 19.6% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 23.62 for Q4 which increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.

Zydus Wellness has delivered 4.19% return in the last 1 week, 13.46% return in last 6 months and 2.86% YTD return.

Currently the Zydus Wellness has a market cap of 11003.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1750 & 1425.05 respectively.

As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Zydus Wellness Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue782.6403.2+94.1%712.98+9.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total147.993.6+58.01%110.14+34.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.76.1-6.56%6.67-14.54%
Total Operating Expense626.2396.4+57.97%582.21+7.56%
Operating Income156.46.8+2200%130.77+19.6%
Net Income Before Taxes154.43.7+4072.97%126.33+22.22%
Net Income150.30.3+50000%145.33+3.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS23.620.05+47140%23.56+0.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹150.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹782.6Cr

