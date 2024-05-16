Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3.42% YOY

Zydus Wellness Q4 Results Live : Zydus Wellness declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 9.76% & the profit increased by 3.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 94.1% and the profit increased by 50000%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 58.01% q-o-q & increased by 34.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2200% q-o-q & increased by 19.6% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹23.62 for Q4 which increased by 0.26% Y-o-Y.
Zydus Wellness has delivered 4.19% return in the last 1 week, 13.46% return in last 6 months and 2.86% YTD return.
Currently the Zydus Wellness has a market cap of ₹11003.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1750 & ₹1425.05 respectively.
As of 16 May, 2024 out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 16 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Zydus Wellness Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|782.6
|403.2
|+94.1%
|712.98
|+9.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|147.9
|93.6
|+58.01%
|110.14
|+34.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.7
|6.1
|-6.56%
|6.67
|-14.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|626.2
|396.4
|+57.97%
|582.21
|+7.56%
|Operating Income
|156.4
|6.8
|+2200%
|130.77
|+19.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|154.4
|3.7
|+4072.97%
|126.33
|+22.22%
|Net Income
|150.3
|0.3
|+50000%
|145.33
|+3.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|23.62
|0.05
|+47140%
|23.56
|+0.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹150.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹782.6Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!