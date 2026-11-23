(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Compass Group Plc plans to move its primary listing from London to New York, according to a person familiar with the matter, marking yet another disappointment for the UK stock market.

The catering firm is expected to make the announcement as soon as Tuesday alongside earnings, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is not public. The move plan was reported earlier by the Financial Times.

The departure of Compass, which ranks within the top 20 constituents of the FTSE 100 by market value, would deal another significant blow to London’s public markets. A number of UK-listed companies have been shifting their focus to the US, while the stock market liquidity has also suffered as a number of overseas buyers and private equity firms swooped for bargains.

A representative from the firm declined to comment.

Compass would retain a secondary listing in London, the person added. The move comes as the center of gravity of its business is currently in the US, which is the largest source of its revenues, the person said, adding that any changes in listing would not happen before 2028.

Shares of the UK’s biggest drugmaker, AstraZeneca Plc, started trading on the New Stock Exchange in February, a nod to the country’s growing importance for the company and a move it made to attract more investors. Flutter Entertainment Plc announced earlier this year it would delist from the London Stock Exchange, about two years after shifting its primary listing to New York.

In May, London-headquartered Wise Group Plc made its debut on the Nasdaq after the company shifted its primary listing to New York from London.

Along with a listings slump, the UK is also seeing a flurry of deals involving its companies. Bloomberg-compiled data show the value of takeovers of UK-listed companies has risen more than 200% this year to almost $110 billion following a summer deals surge that included private equity firm Veritas Capital snapping up industrial heat treatment specialist Bodycote Plc for around £1.65 billion ($2.2 billion).

--With assistance from Fareed Sahloul and Jorgelina do Rosario.

(Updates with confirmation of move, company declining to comment starting in first paragraph)

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