As India tightens data rules, top tech companies dish out a new offering: compliance as a service
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 30 Apr 2025, 01:01 PM IST
SummaryAmid evolving data localisation policies, Indian firms are embracing compliance-as-a-service. The Digital Personal Data Protection Act is set to significantly influence data storage practices as companies grapple with compliance costs and the operational challenges of strict localisation mandates.
Top Indian data service providers increasingly offer compliance as a service (CaaS) model, capitalising on policy changes surrounding data localisation.
