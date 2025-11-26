Mint Explainer | Why computers, laptops and tablets are selling like hot cakes again
Both consumer and commercial PC shipments hit record highs in the September 2025 quarter. What's driving this growth and who's winning this race?
Sales of laptops, desktops and tablets had a largely bad time in India after a pandemic boom. But after some recovery in 2024, laptop and tablet makers are doing brisk business again. Shipments of all personal computers (PCs) reached a record high of 4.9 million units in the quarter ended September, according to research firm IDC.