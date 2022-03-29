Consortium to buy Nielsen for $16 billion including debt

Nielsen had been in advanced talks with the buyout firms to go private in a deal that would have valued the company at $25.40 a share. But Nielsen rejected the deal last Sunday. It said WindAcre Partnership LLC, a Houston investment firm that has a roughly 10% stake in the company and an additional 14% through swaps, told the company it would buy a large enough stake to block the transaction if completed.

