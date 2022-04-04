Constellation Brands stakeholders propose ending majority control of Corona brewer

Mr. Sands was the third in his family to lead the Victor, N.Y.-based company and in 2019 handed the leadership reins to one of his lieutenants, Bill Newlands. His father Marvin Sands in 1945 bought Canandaigua Industries, a company with eight employees that sold bulk wine in barrels to East Coast bottlers. Canandaigua Wine Company Inc. went public in 1973 and was renamed Constellation in 2000. His brother, Richard Sands, served as Constellation CEO from 1993 and 2007 and remains as executive vice chairman.

