Consulting partner pool soars, taps academia, policy and tech too

In consulting parlance, the management consulting firms include the likes of Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and Kearney, while the likes of KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY are largely into auditing tax work and consulting. The former category typically has a smaller number of partners or managing directors who bring in the clients, mostly having a stake in the firm’s revenues. On the other hand, the second group of advisory firms can have about a thousand-plus partners, some with equity and others with fixed incomes and bonuses.