Consulting partner pool soars, taps academia, policy and tech too

Mumbai: As client mandates grow more specialized, consulting and tax advisory firms in India have more than doubled their partner base over the past three to five years. And they are also looking beyond their own industry for the next cohort of partners, tapping the academia, startups, technology and public policy to bring in the expertise clients now demand.
The shift reflects changing client demand, which calls for experts in global capability centres (GCCs), technology, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, sustainability and sector-focused advisory.
In consulting parlance, the management consulting firms include the likes of Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and Kearney, while the likes of KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY are largely into auditing tax work and consulting. The former category typically has a smaller number of partners or managing directors who bring in the clients, mostly having a stake in the firm’s revenues. On the other hand, the second group of advisory firms can have about a thousand-plus partners, some with equity and others with fixed incomes and bonuses.