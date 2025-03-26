Companies
How Accenture leapt ahead of Indian IT firms with large deals
Jas Bardia 5 min read 26 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Accenture has a strong consulting business which helps it secure a foot in the door when it comes to large IT contracts. It also has an early advantage in Gen AI compared to Indian rivals such as TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.
Accenture Plc is outpacing India's top IT firms in securing lucrative, large-scale contracts, fuelled by its robust consulting businesses and early adoption of generative AI solutions. The global consulting and technology giant has widened its significant lead in deals exceeding $100 million, a stark contrast to the challenges faced by India's homegrown IT services industry.
