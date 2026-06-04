Tax talent on the move as consulting firms ramp up hiring

There's a talent war playing out among the country's leading audit and advisory firms to beef up their top tax advisors' teams. Over 100 partners and senior executives have changed firms in the past six to seven months, setting off one of the busiest hiring cycles the sector has seen in recent years.
The surge in demand for tax professionals comes on the back of companies seeking advice on issues including retrospective tax, cross-border transactions, tariffs, mergers and acquisitions. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tax solutions are also fuelling the hiring frenzy, with the firms recruiting top executives and their teams from rivals.
In focus are companies such as EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, which are bunched together under the ‘Big Four’ tag. And then, there are firms such as BDO and Grant Thornton Bharat, who are guzzling tax expert talent. Partners with 15-plus years of work experience are joining competition and taking along their teams.