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Tax talent on the move as consulting firms ramp up hiring

Pratishtha BagaiDevina Sengupta
4 min read4 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
The Big Four have also become recruitment grounds for other advisory firms expanding their tax teams.
The Big Four have also become recruitment grounds for other advisory firms expanding their tax teams. (Mint)
Summary

India’s leading audit and consulting firms, are engaged in an intense battle for senior tax talent, with over 100 partners and executives changing firms in recent months. Rising demand for tax expertise, AI-driven solutions, regulatory complexity are driving aggressive hiring and expansion plans.

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There's a talent war playing out among the country's leading audit and advisory firms to beef up their top tax advisors' teams. Over 100 partners and senior executives have changed firms in the past six to seven months, setting off one of the busiest hiring cycles the sector has seen in recent years.

There's a talent war playing out among the country's leading audit and advisory firms to beef up their top tax advisors' teams. Over 100 partners and senior executives have changed firms in the past six to seven months, setting off one of the busiest hiring cycles the sector has seen in recent years.

The surge in demand for tax professionals comes on the back of companies seeking advice on issues including retrospective tax, cross-border transactions, tariffs, mergers and acquisitions. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tax solutions are also fuelling the hiring frenzy, with the firms recruiting top executives and their teams from rivals.

The surge in demand for tax professionals comes on the back of companies seeking advice on issues including retrospective tax, cross-border transactions, tariffs, mergers and acquisitions. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tax solutions are also fuelling the hiring frenzy, with the firms recruiting top executives and their teams from rivals.

Also Read | AI funding boom pulls Big Four deeper into startup diligence

In focus are companies such as EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, which are bunched together under the ‘Big Four’ tag. And then, there are firms such as BDO and Grant Thornton Bharat, who are guzzling tax expert talent. Partners with 15-plus years of work experience are joining competition and taking along their teams.

Multiple executives at these companies that Mint spoke to said that the opportunities offered included an up to 30% raise, a larger team to handle and promotions.

“A musical chair is going on in the tax business of these companies. The Big Four have hundreds of partners, and even if 2-3% of these senior executives shift, the numbers become big," said a top tax executive at one of the Big Four. "We estimate that at least 100 have moved firms in the last two to three quarters. And more are in the pipeline.”

One of the senior most partners in one of the Big Four has joined a rival, taking along 30-plus team members, industry executives said.

Mint tracked a few of the movements—some were confirmed by industry sources and in the case of others, the executives had updated their profiles on social media platform LinkedIn.

It's a revolving-door market, with the firms repeatedly hiring from one another. For instance, in May, Vinay Aggarwal moved from EY to PwC, while Sangita Prakash joined EY from Dhruva Advisors, a tax advisory firm. A few days ago, Prashant Acharya joined PwC as a partner from EY. In March, Mohit Mittal left EY for Deloitte, Komal Shah switched from Deloitte to EY and Pushkar Bhartia joined EY after leaving his independent practice.

Also Read | Sure, India can have its own Big Four audit firms: Here’s what should be done

EY partner Pankaj Jain and Deloitte partner Anoop Kalavath have resigned. According to sources, Kalavath is expected to join EY, while Jain has been picked up by another rival firm. Both Jain and Kalavath did not respond to emailed queries.

Going a little back to last year, Lokesh Gandhi moved from KPMG to EY in November, while Deloitte hired Amit Jain and Ashish Nahar from PwC in May.

Replying to Mint's emailed queries, EY said, “With recent partner promotions (38) and strategic lateral hires from industry and professional services, our tax practice has over 300 partners and close to 7,000 professionals.”

Apart from hires, there is inhouse upskilling too. “As demand for AI-enabled tax solutions grows, we are upskilling our people and expanding our team of 650+ tax AI specialists,” said EY.

KPMG confirms its expansion plans. “We are expecting about 20% growth across Partners and teams to align with client needs and a complex regulatory landscape, while deepening capabilities in AI, technology, and sector execution. ” said Sunil Badala, partner, national head of tax at KPMG in India in an email response to Mint.

PwC and Deloitte did not respond to queries, whereas Grant Thornton Bharat declined to comment.

BDO said its India tax practice has seen a “significant" expansion over the last six months, with partner strength rising approximately 25%, "with more in the pipeline”.

“Our expansion plan has largely been around strategic partner hires in areas where we expect significant growth (transfer pricing, international tax, customs) as well as in markets where we anticipate significant growth (emerging markets and other growth cities),” said Munjal Almoula, managing partner, tax and regulatory advisory for BDO India.

The Big Four have also become recruitment grounds for other advisory firms expanding their tax teams. “We have hired about half-a-dozen partners and senior managers from the Big Four over the last six months,” said Dinesh Kanabar, chairman and chief executive officer of Dhruva Advisors India Pvt. Ltd.

The hiring war reflects how the industry has evolved. Firms that traditionally derived much of their identity from audit work now compete across tax, consulting and advisory services, with major regulatory or business developments often sparking fresh battles for specialized talent.

Also Read | Can India create homegrown giants to rival the Big Four firms?

If the flavour this season is tax expertise, it was core audit not long back. Last year, Mint reported on how the Big Four were boosting their audit benches with forensic analysts, tax auditors, and chartered accountants. The push then was the approaching mandate under the Companies Act of 2013, by which companies must change their external auditors every 10 years. With the last rotation done in 2017 and the next one slated for 2027, there were over 600 companies scouting for auditors, and these top consulting firms were bulking up for opportunities.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z cRead more

ulture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTax talent on the move as consulting firms ramp up hiring

Tax talent on the move as consulting firms ramp up hiring

Pratishtha BagaiDevina Sengupta
4 min read4 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
The Big Four have also become recruitment grounds for other advisory firms expanding their tax teams.
The Big Four have also become recruitment grounds for other advisory firms expanding their tax teams. (Mint)
Summary

India’s leading audit and consulting firms, are engaged in an intense battle for senior tax talent, with over 100 partners and executives changing firms in recent months. Rising demand for tax expertise, AI-driven solutions, regulatory complexity are driving aggressive hiring and expansion plans.

Gift this article

There's a talent war playing out among the country's leading audit and advisory firms to beef up their top tax advisors' teams. Over 100 partners and senior executives have changed firms in the past six to seven months, setting off one of the busiest hiring cycles the sector has seen in recent years.

There's a talent war playing out among the country's leading audit and advisory firms to beef up their top tax advisors' teams. Over 100 partners and senior executives have changed firms in the past six to seven months, setting off one of the busiest hiring cycles the sector has seen in recent years.

The surge in demand for tax professionals comes on the back of companies seeking advice on issues including retrospective tax, cross-border transactions, tariffs, mergers and acquisitions. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tax solutions are also fuelling the hiring frenzy, with the firms recruiting top executives and their teams from rivals.

The surge in demand for tax professionals comes on the back of companies seeking advice on issues including retrospective tax, cross-border transactions, tariffs, mergers and acquisitions. Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tax solutions are also fuelling the hiring frenzy, with the firms recruiting top executives and their teams from rivals.

Also Read | AI funding boom pulls Big Four deeper into startup diligence

In focus are companies such as EY, Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, which are bunched together under the ‘Big Four’ tag. And then, there are firms such as BDO and Grant Thornton Bharat, who are guzzling tax expert talent. Partners with 15-plus years of work experience are joining competition and taking along their teams.

Multiple executives at these companies that Mint spoke to said that the opportunities offered included an up to 30% raise, a larger team to handle and promotions.

“A musical chair is going on in the tax business of these companies. The Big Four have hundreds of partners, and even if 2-3% of these senior executives shift, the numbers become big," said a top tax executive at one of the Big Four. "We estimate that at least 100 have moved firms in the last two to three quarters. And more are in the pipeline.”

One of the senior most partners in one of the Big Four has joined a rival, taking along 30-plus team members, industry executives said.

Mint tracked a few of the movements—some were confirmed by industry sources and in the case of others, the executives had updated their profiles on social media platform LinkedIn.

It's a revolving-door market, with the firms repeatedly hiring from one another. For instance, in May, Vinay Aggarwal moved from EY to PwC, while Sangita Prakash joined EY from Dhruva Advisors, a tax advisory firm. A few days ago, Prashant Acharya joined PwC as a partner from EY. In March, Mohit Mittal left EY for Deloitte, Komal Shah switched from Deloitte to EY and Pushkar Bhartia joined EY after leaving his independent practice.

Also Read | Sure, India can have its own Big Four audit firms: Here’s what should be done

EY partner Pankaj Jain and Deloitte partner Anoop Kalavath have resigned. According to sources, Kalavath is expected to join EY, while Jain has been picked up by another rival firm. Both Jain and Kalavath did not respond to emailed queries.

Going a little back to last year, Lokesh Gandhi moved from KPMG to EY in November, while Deloitte hired Amit Jain and Ashish Nahar from PwC in May.

Replying to Mint's emailed queries, EY said, “With recent partner promotions (38) and strategic lateral hires from industry and professional services, our tax practice has over 300 partners and close to 7,000 professionals.”

Apart from hires, there is inhouse upskilling too. “As demand for AI-enabled tax solutions grows, we are upskilling our people and expanding our team of 650+ tax AI specialists,” said EY.

KPMG confirms its expansion plans. “We are expecting about 20% growth across Partners and teams to align with client needs and a complex regulatory landscape, while deepening capabilities in AI, technology, and sector execution. ” said Sunil Badala, partner, national head of tax at KPMG in India in an email response to Mint.

PwC and Deloitte did not respond to queries, whereas Grant Thornton Bharat declined to comment.

BDO said its India tax practice has seen a “significant" expansion over the last six months, with partner strength rising approximately 25%, "with more in the pipeline”.

“Our expansion plan has largely been around strategic partner hires in areas where we expect significant growth (transfer pricing, international tax, customs) as well as in markets where we anticipate significant growth (emerging markets and other growth cities),” said Munjal Almoula, managing partner, tax and regulatory advisory for BDO India.

The Big Four have also become recruitment grounds for other advisory firms expanding their tax teams. “We have hired about half-a-dozen partners and senior managers from the Big Four over the last six months,” said Dinesh Kanabar, chairman and chief executive officer of Dhruva Advisors India Pvt. Ltd.

The hiring war reflects how the industry has evolved. Firms that traditionally derived much of their identity from audit work now compete across tax, consulting and advisory services, with major regulatory or business developments often sparking fresh battles for specialized talent.

Also Read | Can India create homegrown giants to rival the Big Four firms?

If the flavour this season is tax expertise, it was core audit not long back. Last year, Mint reported on how the Big Four were boosting their audit benches with forensic analysts, tax auditors, and chartered accountants. The push then was the approaching mandate under the Companies Act of 2013, by which companies must change their external auditors every 10 years. With the last rotation done in 2017 and the next one slated for 2027, there were over 600 companies scouting for auditors, and these top consulting firms were bulking up for opportunities.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha Bagai is a correspondent at Mint, specializing in the creator economy, education, Gen Z cRead more

ulture, and human resources since joining the publication in May 2024. With a keen eye for detail, she delivers breaking news and sharp trend analyses that illuminate India’s booming digital creator scene, from innovative monetization models and influencer strategies to post-pandemic shifts in recruitment at elite educational institutions like IITs and IIMs.<br><br>Her expertise stands out in unpacking the creator economy’s rapid evolution—covering AI-driven disruptions and viral trend cycles—and Gen Z’s transformative influence on social media behaviours, offering fresh perspectives on how these forces redefine careers, content creation, and workplace dynamics for the next generation.<br><br>A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism (2023-2024), she holds a diploma in business and financial journalism via the Bloomberg programme, equipping her to seamlessly connect technological disruptions with tangible economic outcomes and policy implications.<br><br>Driven by a commitment to clear, impactful storytelling, Pratishtha empowers readers with actionable insights into pivotal industry moments. Based in Delhi, when she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her binge-watching movies or getting lost in a board game spree.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesTax talent on the move as consulting firms ramp up hiring
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