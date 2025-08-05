Q1 brings signs of FMCG recovery, helped by tax breaks and easing inflation

New Delhi: India's consumer goods companies saw their volumes increase during the April-June period, as the government's move to ease the tax burden on the middle class, and increase the floor price at which it buys agricultural produce from farmers lifted demand for goods from chips and cheese to lotions and nail polish.

To be sure, companies' own efforts such as direct distribution, and softening inflation across some key raw materials such as tea, coffee, copra also helped boost sales.

In an interview with Mint on Tuesday, Marico Ltd's managing director and chief executive officer Saugata Gupta said its internal efforts to expand direct distribution also helped lift demand in local mom-pop stores that continue to be impacted by the growing popularity and penetration of e-commerce.

“Rural has been reasonably stable; urban is improving. Some of the demand pressures on urban middle class have softened. It’s a combination of food inflation being good, but we have to track the real income wage growth,” he said.

In a post-earnings call on Monday evening, Gupta expressed optimism about a steady recovery in consumption sentiment in the country.

“During the quarter (April-June), we witnessed stable to improving demand trends in India across urban and rural. Premium categories continue to outperform the mass segment while alternate channels like modern trade e-commerce and especially quick commerce continue to lead growth….Looking ahead, we are optimistic about a gradual and broad-based recovery in consumption sentiment supported by easing retail and food inflation, a favorable monsoon, increased government spending and higher MSP (minimum support price),” Gupta said on Monday.

In the budget for FY26, the government announced that those with incomes up to ₹12 lakh ( ₹12.75 lakh including standard deduction) will pay no income tax under the new regime, up from the earlier exemption limit of ₹7 lakh.

Marico reported a 9% volume growth during the June quarter. For FY26, the company is targetting high-single-digit volume growth, with potential for double-digit volume growth in some quarters.

India's retail inflation, or Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, dropped to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025 due to easing food prices, according to data from the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).

The decline is mainly attributed to a favourable base effect and slower price gains in vegetables, pulses, meat, cereals, sugar, milk and spices.

Companies faced inflationary pressures last fiscal year, especially after prices of edible oils jumped following the government’s move in September to increase the basic customs duty on various edible oils to protect domestic producers. India relies heavily on imported edible oils.

Companies like Marico and AWL Agri Business Ltd passed on these prices to consumers, hurting demand.

Analysts who track the sector said the June quarter earnings and related management commentaries provided evidence to support claims of green shoots in demand, especially urban demand.

“The results were majorly in line, with no major surprises. The Street was expecting some improvement in urban demand and the results have shown some evidence to support this improvement,” said an equity analystwho did not wish to be identified. The second half of FY25 was quite sluggishfor staples firms due to very high food inflation, this person said. However, the sector is now seeing a turnaroundin urban demand.

In a call with Mint, Bikaji Foods International Ltd reported a volume growth of 8.9% in the June quarter, and said it is expecting a favorable festive season. The company sells namkeen, chips and sweets.

"May's demand trends are very positive. We're seeing a lot of optimism in the market from our retailers, large accounts, and corporate clients, and we're optimistic about the rest of the year. The upcoming quarter is well on track,” Manoj Verma, chief operating officer at the packaged foods company, said in a post-earnings interview with Mint last month.

“Our gifting packs and sweets categories are highly dependent on the Diwali season. Domestic demand last year was a tale of two halves. The first half was strong, but the second half (starting in Q3) saw a downturn due to high commodity prices (in edible oils) and inflation impacting consumption. Q3 and Q4 were weaker compared to Q1. We saw a pickup Q4 onwards, and that positive momentum has continued into Q1 (FY26), with the latter part of the quarter showing strong performance. Overall, our organization has grown 15% year-over-year (revenue from operations). The ethnic segment saw 11.5% growth, while the sweets category was softer, as it's highly dependent on festival seasons,” he said.

India's largest packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced a 4% volume growth in the June quarter, citing government incentives, such as tax rebates for the middle class and lower interest rates, coupled with a good monsoon and its own efforts to capitalize on emerging demand spaces.

“The income tax rebates, plus the fact that the repo rates have come down—that means housing loans or EMIs will reduce, are all big moves. That has material impact on people's consumption baskets—food inflation coming down, that's a relief by itself. All of this is very important for the consumption sector. We feel that we are now cycling out some of the tough periods in the last few years,” Rohit Jawa, the former CEO and managing director of the company, said last week during the company’s June quarter earnings announcement.

Priya Nair took over as HUL's CEO on 1 August after Jawa stepped down mid-way through his term.

Jawa said that signs of demand improvement were visible across the urban and rural markets.

“We see the informal rural and informal urban sectors are resilient and getting better…The top urban market, which is basically the salary class, the white collar workers, they have been under some stress in the recent past…Rural has improved—it continues to remain sustained. Urban growth, although lower than rural, is also beginning to look up, albeit gradually,” he added.

Dabur Ltd said that the June quarter saw a sequential improvement in domestic and international markets, despite challenges from unseasonal rainfall and geopolitical headwinds. Consolidated revenue growth in the June quarter remained muted at 1.7% year-on-year, hurt by a double-digit decline in the seasonal portfolio (beverages) due to untimely rains and a weak summer.

For the full year, the company gave a guidance of high-single-digit revenue growth.