Consumer tech brand Boult to go public next year, says co-founder Varun Gupta
Gupta further revealed the details about his vision to make the Indian company global, listing out the homegrown brand, and his ambitious targets for this fiscal year.
Indian consumer tech brand Boult is likely to go public next year, targeting a revenue milestone of ₹1,000 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25. This decision comes alongside the brand's expansion into international markets and the exploration of new product categories, Varun Gupta, one of its co-founders, told news agency PTI in an interview.