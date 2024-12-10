Following the scent: Niche perfume companies see a mass-premium market beyond deodorants
SummaryIndian fragrance companies are targeting the mass-premium market as consumer interest in local products grows. With a focus on affordability and education, brands like Isak and Boond Fragrances are making unique scents accessible, especially to younger consumers.
From sandalwood to the smell of the first rain, niche home and personal care companies are looking to fill a gap in the mass-premium segment of the fragrances market as consumers across age groups experiment and spend on high-quality Indian products, typically in the ₹1,000-2,000 range.