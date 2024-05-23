Companies
Chat-based e-commerce key priority for WhatsApp: Meta India head
Gulveen Aulakh 5 min read 23 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Summary
- Sandhya Devanathan, head and vice president of Meta India, explains how small and large enterprises increasing investments on conversational platforms to grow businesses.
Conversational commerce, or chat-based e-commerce, will be the key priority area for WhatsApp in India in the medium term, said Sandhya Devanathan, head and vice president, Meta India, as businesses take to the platform to engage more users and convert them to online shoppers.
