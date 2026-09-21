Converse CEO Pledges Review Over Ad Critics Say Evoked KKK

(Bloomberg) -- The head of Converse promised to review internal processes and told employees he will make any necessary changes following a recent advertisement that was widely criticized as evoking the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.

“The images should not have been used, and we began removing them from all channels as soon as the concern was raised,” Converse Chief Executive Officer Aaron Cain said in a memo to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News. “The leadership team and I are taking a hard look at our internal review process and the critical lens we apply to our work.”

The Nike Inc.-owned footwear and apparel brand drew outrage online for a recent ad campaign criticized as racist, with one image showing the lower half of a person wearing a white garment and holding a pair of shoes. A number of social-media users said the garment appeared to resemble a KKK hood due to lighting and shadows, while the shoes evoked a person being hanged.

Converse already pulled the ad with the white garment, which was part of the Chuck 70 X campaign, and apologized for it publicly, Women’s Wear Daily reported earlier.

The backlash heightens pressure on the struggling brand, which has long been known for the iconic Chuck Taylor sneakers. With 13 straight quarters of revenue contraction, Converse has proven to be one of the most stubborn areas for Nike CEO Elliott Hill to turn around.

Cain didn’t specify what changes are under consideration in the memo, which hasn’t previously been reported. A Nike representative declined to comment.

“We will learn from this, make needed changes, and do better,” Cain said.

(Updates with Nike decline to comment in penultimate paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com