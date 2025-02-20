Companies
Mint Primer | Cooperative bank crisis: Has anything changed since PMC's plight in 2019?
SummaryThe RBI has imposed strict regulations on New India Cooperative Bank following an alleged fraud, halting withdrawals and taking control of its board.
Another cooperative lender is now embroiled in an alleged fraud. Mumbai-based New India Cooperative Bank faces crippling curbs from RBI and its board has been dissolved, similar to what PMC Bank faced in 2019. Has anything changed since then? Mint explains.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more