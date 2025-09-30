CoreWeave lands $14 billion AI deal with Meta, stock climbs over 15% on Wall Street

CoreWeave Inc. on September 30 signed an agreement to provide Meta Platforms Inc. with up to $14.2 billion in computing power, underscoring the significant expenses involved in creating and operating advanced AI models.

Advertisement

Following the announcement, CoreWeave’s shares jumped over 15% on Wall Street.

This new deal follows closely on the heels of CoreWeave’s third multi-billion dollar cloud expansion deal with OpenAI, announced just a week earlier, aimed at supporting the ChatGPT developer’s computational requirements. At that time, CoreWeave executives highlighted an exceptionally high demand from their clients.

CoreWeave runs AI data centers across the US and Europe, providing access to Nvidia’s graphics processing units, which are in great demand for training and operating large AI models. As part of the deal, CoreWeave will grant Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, access to Nvidia's latest GB300 systems, Bloomberg reported referencing an interview with CoreWeave’s CEO Michael Intrator.

Advertisement

What did Intrator say? Intrator stated, “They loved our infrastructure in earlier contracts and came back for more.” He added, "When we came out in the IPO, we got dinged because of our customer concentration. This is clearly a step in the right direction for diversification.”

CoreWeave is part of a growing group of “neocloud” companies that lease access to cutting-edge AI chips. Its competitors consist of Nebius Group and Nscale Global Holdings Ltd. Since its initial public offering in March, CoreWeave’s stock has more than tripled, driven by soaring demand for computing power as major tech firms compete to develop the most advanced AI models.

Also Read | CoreWeave’s Debut Dud Extends IPO Malaise Instead of Ending It

The agreement with Meta further broadens CoreWeave’s client base beyond Microsoft Corp., which has traditionally been its largest customer, making up 71% of CoreWeave’s revenue in the quarter ending June, the Bloomberg report noted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Meta has become one of the leading investors in AI infrastructure, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg dedicating significant resources to energy, computing power, and talent to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In April, Meta announced that its capital expenditures could reach up to $72 billion this year, focusing heavily on AI and the data centers needed to train and operate these models.

Neocloud companies primarily rely on debt financing to fund their capital-intensive AI infrastructure projects. Intrator mentioned, “We will tap the debt markets periodically as we continue to expand.”

Larger cloud providers have recently turned to debt to finance data center expansions. Meta secured $29 billion through a financing deal for a large data center in Louisiana, while last week, Oracle Corp. issued $18 billion in bonds to support its infrastructure development for OpenAI.

Advertisement