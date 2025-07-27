Why Coromandel International has thrived while many fertilizer companies have struggled
N Madhavan 10 min read 27 Jul 2025, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
Cash rich and debt free, Coromandel International is one of the most efficient and profitable fertilizer producers in the country. That is a commendable feat, in a sector that is highly regulated and extremely challenging even on a good day. We take an in-depth look at what it is doing differently.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Kakinada/Vishakapatnam/Hyderabad: The first thing you notice as you enter Coromandel International’s phosphatic fertilizer plant at Kakinada in North-Eastern Andhra Pradesh is not a smoke stack but a bird sanctuary. Spread across 25 acres, it has a large pond, over 200,000 trees and very bushy flora.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story