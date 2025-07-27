Coromandel is not looking for funds, be it equity or debt. It is sitting on a cash pile of ₹4,400 crore and is debt free. In 2024-25 alone, it generated cash to the tune of ₹2,464 crore from its operations. The company, nevertheless, wants to be ready with strong ESG credentials if a need arises to raise low-cost funds in the future. Companies with high ESG ratings are eligible to issue green bonds at an interest cost that is at least 2% lower than market rates.