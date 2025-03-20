Coromandel-NACL deal: Three key reasons Murugappa Group is betting on agrochemicals maker
Summary
- While the deal awaits CCI and Sebi nod, Coromandel said NACL will continue to operate ‘in the current form and structure’ as its subsidiary
The Murugappa Group-owned Coromandel International Ltd is betting on its acquisition of NACL Industries Ltd to strengthen its domestic formulations business, Latin American presence and create synergies to establish a foothold in contract drug manufacturing, according to managing director S. Sankarasubramanian.