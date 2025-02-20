Corporate executives wary of tariffs complicating investment decisions, says Deutsche Bank's Matthiessen
Summary
- Regulatory changes are among the top concerns for CEOs and CFOs, and we help clients navigate these challenges to maintain resilience and profitability, says Deutsche Bank's Ole Matthiessen
MUMBAI : Corner-office executives across the world are wary of regulatory changes sparked by fresh tariff barriers, complicating investment decisions and adding to business uncertainties, said Ole Matthiessen, global head of cash management and head of corporate bank for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank.