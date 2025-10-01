Boardroom barometer: India's top firms tick boxes, but lag on diversity and independence
Despite an increase in board meetings, corporate India's top 100 listed companies still face major governance gaps, according to a survey by Excellence Enablers.
India’s top 100 listed companies have shown progress in corporate governance practices, but persistent gaps remain in board meeting attendance, diversity, and leadership independence. The findings were part of a survey on corporate governance by Delhi-based firm Excellence Enablers, founded by M. Damodaran, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.