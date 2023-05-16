Home/ Companies / Corporate Investors Cut Bigger Checks for AI Startups
Back

Corporate Investors Cut Bigger Checks for AI Startups

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 05:14 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
This general view shows exhibitors during the three-day 7th AI Expo, part of NexTech Week Tokyo 2023, Japan's largest trade show for artificial intelligence technology companies, at Tokyo Big Sight on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (AFP)Premium
This general view shows exhibitors during the three-day 7th AI Expo, part of NexTech Week Tokyo 2023, Japan's largest trade show for artificial intelligence technology companies, at Tokyo Big Sight on May 10, 2023. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (AFP)

Brushing aside the broader slump in venture capital, corporate VCs want access to cutting-edge business tools, and perhaps an acquisition later on

Corporate venture-capital investors are writing bigger checks to fast-track the growth of artificial-intelligence startups, prompted by demand from businesses for ChatGPT-like generative AI tools, investors and analysts said.

