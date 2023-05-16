Corporate Investors Cut Bigger Checks for AI Startups

Corporate Investors Cut Bigger Checks for AI Startups3 min read . Updated: 16 May 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Brushing aside the broader slump in venture capital, corporate VCs want access to cutting-edge business tools, and perhaps an acquisition later on
Corporate venture-capital investors are writing bigger checks to fast-track the growth of artificial-intelligence startups, prompted by demand from businesses for ChatGPT-like generative AI tools, investors and analysts said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×