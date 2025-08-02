Corporation for Public Broadcasting to shut down in 2026 after loss of federal funding

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), a cornerstone of American public media for nearly six decades, will officially shut down early next year, 2026, following a decisive funding rollback by the US Congress.

The CPB announced on Friday that it would begin winding down operations immediately, with most staff positions eliminated by the end of September. A small team will remain until January 2026 to manage the final distribution of funds and settle outstanding obligations.

CPB’s Closure Marks End of Era for American Public Media Founded in 1967 under President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” initiative, the CPB has long served as a lifeline for National Public Radio (NPR), the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), and hundreds of local affiliates across the United States. Its mission was to ensure that educational, cultural, and emergency programming reached even the most remote corners of the country.

“Public media has been one of the most trusted institutions in American life,” said CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to our partners across the system for their resilience, leadership, and unwavering dedication to serving the American people.”

Congress Votes to Reclaim $500 Million in Public Media Funds The shutdown follows a politically divisive vote in Congress last month, which saw lawmakers rescind over $500 million in annual CPB funding. The measure passed narrowly along party lines, with Republicans citing longstanding concerns about perceived liberal bias in publicly funded media.

Despite years of unsuccessful attempts to defund the CPB, this latest clawback proved fatal. The abrupt loss of federal support plunged the organisation into a financial crisis it could not withstand.

Harrison said the closure comes “despite extraordinary efforts” by millions of Americans who contacted their elected officials to preserve public media funding.

What Happens to NPR, PBS, and Local Stations? While iconic institutions such as NPR, PBS, and beloved programmes like Sesame Street and All Things Considered are expected to continue, the withdrawal of CPB support will have far-reaching effects.

PBS and NPR receive only a fraction of their funding directly from the CPB, but hundreds of local stations—especially in rural and underserved communities—depend heavily on these funds. Experts warn that many of these stations may now face closure, depriving local audiences of news, cultural programming, and essential emergency alerts.

“Without federal support, public radio and TV in vast areas of the country are at risk of going dark,” warned one media analyst. “This affects not only entertainment and education but also disaster response and community cohesion.”

Children’s Educational Programming at Risk The impact may be particularly severe for children’s programming. Shows like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and digital educational games had already suffered from reduced Department of Education grants earlier this year. The end of CPB funding could further shrink access, particularly in areas without strong internet infrastructure.

Access to trusted educational content has long been a hallmark of public broadcasting, offering a vital resource to families unable to afford private alternatives.

Legal Battles and Political Backdrop The CPB's final months were fraught with tension. In April, the organisation sued US President Donald Trump for allegedly attempting to remove board members unlawfully. It also resisted an executive order seeking to cut NPR and PBS funding—arguing it was not a federal agency under presidential control.

In the end, however, it was Congress that struck the decisive blow.

Future of Public Broadcasting: Philanthropy and Reinvention In the wake of the funding crisis, public media organisations are rallying donor support. Foundations, philanthropists, and local community members have stepped in to plug the gap, but experts caution that donations alone cannot replace half a billion dollars in annual funding.

“There must be a broader rethink of how public broadcasting is funded and sustained,” said Katherine Maher, CEO of NPR. “This is the loss of a major institution and decades of knowledge and expertise.”

PBS, meanwhile, pledged to maintain its public service mission “for years to come,” even as its operational landscape shifts dramatically.

Final Wind-Down Begins As of this autumn, the CPB will begin laying off most of its workforce. The remaining employees will focus on closing out operations, managing royalty rights, and overseeing the final dispersal of federal funds.

The shutdown of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting represents not only the end of a historic American institution but also a significant shift in the future of media access and public trust.