Cost-cutting bears fruit for auto firms

India’s top automobile companies and their parts suppliers reported a rebound in operating profits in the September quarter after a washout first quarter, indicating that steps taken to control costs are paying dividends.

According to analysts, a return to the just-in-time production model, starting July, which resulted in higher capacity utilization, reduction in discounts on vehicles, and lower spending on ads and marketing boosted their financial performance.

Most of the major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd, have reported a significant increase in operating profits and margins on a sequential basis, and in some cases, from the year-ago period as well.

In June, when most companies began to ramp up production after the easing of lockdown measures, the just-in-time production model, which requires suppliers and vehicle makers to work in tandem, lay in tatters due to various regional lockdowns and a labour shortage following the large-scale migration of workers during the national lockdown. Subsequently, most vehicle manufacturers increased production and wholesales substantially.

Most automakers trimmed a portion of their fixed costs and cut ad and marketing expenses, as well as discounts on vehicles, which make up the bulk of their variable expenses. This helped improve their operating performance.

Maruti Suzuki’s operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) jumped 20.4% from a year earlier in Q2 to ₹1,933.6 crore, while operating margin expanded by 103 basis points (bps) to 10.93%.

The Suzuki Motor Corp. unit reported its first quarterly loss in two decades in the June quarter due to closure of factories and showrooms.

Mumbai-based Mahindra and Mahindra’s operating margin for the fiscal second quarter expanded to 17.8%, from 14.1% a year earlier, on the back of a 31% surge in tractor sales and a strong focus on cost cuts.

Bajaj Auto also reported a robust 32.4% increase in Ebitda in Q2, while margins expanded by 110bps to 17.7% thanks to higher sales of its Pulsar range of motorcycles and strict control on costs. Operating profit at Hero MotoCorp, the country’s top two-wheeler maker, grew 16.8% from a year earlier to ₹1,286 crore, although margins contracted 80bps to 13.7% due to higher employee costs.

Higher employee costs though proved to be a hindrance for most automakers as analysts expected further improvement in operating metrics.

Component makers like Motherson Sumi Systems, Apollo Tyres Ltd and JK Tyres Ltd also reported double-digit growth in operating profits.

OEMs benefited from lower discounts than in Q2 FY20 when discounts were at an abnormally elevated level to clear BS-IV inventory, according to Md Shaukat Ali, senior analyst at Asian Market Securities.





