Could AMD break Nvidia’s chokehold on chips?
Summary
- Taking on the top AI chipmaker will be hard—but maybe not impossible
“IT IS THE most advanced AI accelerator in the industry," boasted Lisa Su, boss of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), at the launch in December of its new MI300 chip. Ms Su rattled off a series of technical specifications: 153bn transistors, 192 gigabytes of memory and 5.3 terabytes per second of memory bandwidth. That is, respectively, about 2, 2.4 and 1.6 times more than the H100, the top-of-the-line artificial-intelligence chip made by Nvidia. That rival chipmaker’s prowess in the semiconductors fuelling the AI boom has, over the past year, turned it into America’s fifth-most-valuable company, with a market capitalisation of $1.5trn. Yet most experts agreed that the numbers and Ms Su weren’t lying: the MI300 does indeed outshine the H100. Investors liked it, too—AMD’s share price jumped by 10% the next day.