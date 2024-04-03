Could AMD break Nvidia’s chokehold on chips?

Having faced down one giant, AMD now confronts another. The contest with Nvidia is different. For one thing, it is personal—Ms Su and Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s Taiwanese-born boss, are distant relatives. In contrast to Intel, Nvidia is, like AMD, a chip designer and thus less prone to production missteps. More importantly, the stakes are higher. Nvidia’s market value of $1.5trn is predicated on its dominance of the market for GPUs—not because of their usefulness in gaming but because they also happen to be the best type of chip to train AI models. Ms Su expects global sales of AI chips to reach $400bn by 2027, up from perhaps $40bn last year. Does she stand a chance against Nvidia?