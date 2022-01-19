BENGALURU : Workspace solutions provider Awfis said it has opened its 100th centre, in Bengaluru, with which it now has 4 million sq ft of office space across the country and 62,000 seats in 14 cities.

The company now plans to double its real estate footprint and add more cities going ahead.

In an ongoing pandemic situation, many organizations are on the lookout for workspace solutions that offer safety, convenience and improve productivity while optimizing costs.

Awfis said it has steadily evolved with the shift in demand, addressing the varied needs of large-scale enterprises, where its centres have been tailor-made to suit the requirements of enterprises.

In line with this, its 100th centre ‘Awfis One’ is located in Lido Mall, Bengaluru and is spread across 70,000 sq ft, with 15,000 seats to cater to the increasing demand for flexible workspaces. “We are elated to reach the phenomenal 100-centre milestone in a span of 6 years. Amidst the dynamic work transition that took place almost overnight, Awfis emerged as the partner of choice in supporting organizations towards reimagining their future of work, through its own business evolution. Over the course of the pandemic, Awfis has grown from being a co-working player to an integrated end-to-end workspace solutions provider that is changing the way India works," said Amit Ramani, founder and CEO, Awfis.

“Awfis’ rise from 5,800 desks across 20 centres in July 2017 to 62,000+ desks across 100 centers in 14 cities and has also reaffirmed its role as a preferred partner for building future-ready offices in the new normal. We are optimistic about the growth of the flex workspace industry this year and in line with that our aim is to double our capacity further in 2022 by launching our next 100 centres and entering new markets to establish a strong presence across 18 cities in India," Ramani added.