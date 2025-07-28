Coworking IPO boom: Can India's flexi-office giants turn profitable?
Coworking space providers are riding on a maturing business model and going public. Amid their rapid scale-up, they are also trying to turn profitable.
On 17 July, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd listed on the stock exchanges and the shares traded marginally above their issue price. The coworking space provider was following in the footsteps of its industry peer Awfis Space, which listed in May 2024 and has gained 60% from its issue price.