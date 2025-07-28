Coworking IPO boom: Can India's flexi-office giants turn profitable?

Benefit of size

Larger customers are a win-win arrangement for both coworking companies and customers (i.e., businesses taking up the spaces). For customers, it frees them up from the more expensive proposition of owning their own space, while facilitating a flexible and hybrid model of working that many employees have come to prefer. For coworking space providers, larger clients translate to relatively less effort on the sales side and more surety on the revenue side, especially if they can negotiate longer tenures in such deals.