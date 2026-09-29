CPP Investments invests ₹3,000 cr in Prestige Hospitality Ventures

Bengaluru: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has acquired a 27% stake in Prestige Hospitality Ventures Ltd (PHVL), the hospitality platform of leading real estate developer Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, for ₹3,000 crore.
This marks the Canadian investor’s first direct investment in India’s hospitality sector, following its growing exposure to the segment across the Asia Pacific region, including recent investments in Japan and Korea.
Both companies announced the transaction late on Tuesday evening. The majority of the capital will support the hospitality platform's expansion.
PHVL owns a portfolio of luxury and premium hotels in key gateway cities across India and has a substantial development pipeline spanning Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.
The deal comes after Prestige Hospitality dropped plans for a public listing.
In April 2025, Prestige Estates' subsidiary, PHVL, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO). The company had planned to raise up to ₹2,700 crore through the public issue.
In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Prestige Estates said its board had decided to withdraw the DRHP due to ‘strategic considerations and uncertain market conditions’.
Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group, said hospitality is an important part of Prestige’s long-term growth strategy.
“We see a significant opportunity to build a scaled, high-quality portfolio across India. We are pleased to welcome CPP Investments as a long-term partner in Prestige Hospitality Ventures. Their long-term investment approach complements our development capabilities and market understanding, and together we look forward to creating a hospitality platform of scale while delivering distinctive experiences for our guests and long-term value for our stakeholders,” Razack said in a statement.
Hari Krishna, head of Real Estate India and Mumbai Office head at CPP Investments, said, “We see compelling opportunities in India's hospitality sector, driven by rising travel and a demand for quality accommodation.”
“Prestige has built a strong portfolio of assets across India and benefits from a robust pipeline built up by its established real estate platform. This investment offers an opportunity to participate in the sector's long-term growth through a well-positioned platform, while seeking to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries,” Krishna added.