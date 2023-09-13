Cracker Barrel Is Stuck in a Generation Gap

It isn’t a good sign when a restaurant chain’s investors ask management about the effect of Social Security checks on its future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has long thrived on its unique formula and down-home charm. For example, it proudly touts not only how many biscuits, eggs and strips of bacon it sells but also the number of rocking chairs and wooden puzzles—around 70,000 and 300,000 a year, respectively.

With about 43% of its guests 55 or older and a substantial portion of revenue coming from the sale of tchotchkes in its attached retail stores, tweaking that formula to get with the times has been a delicate matter. The strains have started to show, as full-year results released Wednesday illustrate.

Revenue for the fourth quarter barely grew and sharply lagged behind menu and wage inflation. Comparable-store sales in the company's retail stores fell by a disappointing 6.8% with comparable-restaurant sales offsetting that with 2.4% growth. Cracker Barrel shares have lost nearly a third of their value over the past six months even as casual-dining giant Darden Restaurants, the parent of Olive Garden, has appreciated more than 6%.

There have been tweaks to Cracker Barrel’s formula such as the introduction of alcoholic beverages, a loyalty program and QR codes that allow customers to pay at the table. Those moves might seem sensible for any other casual-dining chain, but they endanger both its roadside family appeal—about 40% of customers are travelers pulled in by its ubiquitous highway billboards—and the tendency for customers to make impulse purchases as they line up at the country store to settle their check.

The announcement in July that longtime Chief Executive Officer Sandra Cochran would be succeeded by Taco Bell executive Julie Felss Masino is a sign of urgency to remake the formula and to appeal to a younger clientele. The stock surged when the news came out but has since given back those gains and then some.

The most successful casual-dining companies in recent years have catered to younger diners with pandemic-boosted spending power and haven't hesitated to change the look and feel of their eateries and menus. For example, about four-fifths of Applebee's customers are Generation X or younger and about a third are Millennials.

That is easier said than done at a unique and historically successful chain, though. No doubt feeling that pressure, Cracker Barrel took some of its prodigious cash flow and bought “eatertainment" chain Punch Bowl Social in a disastrously timed deal. Its failure gave longtime dissident shareholder Sardar Biglari more fodder to criticize the company and a year ago to finally gain a board representative. While it is unlikely that Biglari has the answer either, he will have to fume in private and hang onto his depreciating shares for now as the deal included a mutual nondisparagement clause and standstill agreement.

Ironically, Cracker Barrel had a good run during most of the years that Biglari tried and failed to gain a foothold, returning substantial cash to shareholders. Pressure to get with the times could pay off eventually, but there is a not-insignificant chance that it could backfire by confusing longtime customers and eroding a unique source of revenue.

Write to Spencer Jakab at Spencer.Jakab@wsj.com