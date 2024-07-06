Companies
Crazy rich Indians' esoteric requests are fuelling the concierge services market
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 06 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Firms like Quintessentially Lifestyle, Indulge Global, Red Beryl and A La Concierge Services are thriving, offering personalized services ranging from hot air ballooning in Rajasthan to procuring importing vintage cars or even sending golden retrievers to play with the children of the super-rich.
New Delhi: Want to lay your hands on a Birkin bag but can't wait? Eager to be at the Wimbledon but didn't book early? Need a curated dining experience at a swanky Japanese restaurant? Concierge services are here to spoil India's super-rich, ensuring no luxury is beyond their reach.
