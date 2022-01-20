MUMBAI : Credit card payment platform Cred, owned and operated by Dreamplug Technologies Pvt. Ltd, has expanded its employee stock option plan (Esop) pool to nearly $500 million (about ₹3,719.25 crore), a month after raising a little over $250 million at a valuation of nearly $4 billion.

Dreamplug Technologies allotted an additional 112,504 options, increasing the tally of employee options to 392,958, comprising a 12.5% stake on a fully-diluted basis as of 11 December, company filings with the corporate affairs ministry showed. The Esop pool thus expanded to $498.92 million, according to VCCircle estimates. Cred previously had an Esop pool of 10% of its total shares.

The filings also showed that Cred raised $250.13 million in December from Tiger Global Management, Falcon Edge Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group and Sofina Group, among other investors. As part of the transaction, the company allotted 197,215 Series E compulsorily convertible cumulative preference shares (CCCPS) at a face value of ₹100 each at a premium of ₹95,123.54. According to VCCircle estimates, the fundraise valued the company at $3.99 billion.

Cred, in a response to a mail sent by VCCircle, said the Esop pool has been expanded by $143 million, taking its total size to $500 million. The company also said that all the employees will be a part of the Esop pool. The company claims to have 600 employees currently.

“Expanding the size of our Esops pool and initiatives such as the Accelerated Wealth Program—where team members can choose up to 50% of their annual cash compensation in the form of special grant Esops, advance us towards this goal. Our ratio of Esop pool per employee is among the highest in the industry," the company said.

VCCircle reported in October that the Kunal Shah-led company had closed a round of roughly $251 million as a part of its Series E funding, co-led by Tiger Global Management and Falcon Edge Capital.

Tiger Global and Falcon Edge each invested about $67.84 million through their funds Internet Fund V Pte Ltd and Alpha Wave Ventures II, while Sofina Group invested about $10 million through its venture Sofina Ventures SA, with the rest from Insight Partners, Steadfast Capital and others.

In November, Cred said its cumulative buyback for the year would be worth ₹100 crore.

In December, it said it will buy Happay in a cash and stock deal for about $180 million, and expand its Esop pool to all of Happay’s 230 employees.

Cred’s expansion of the Esop pool follows a slew of technology companies adopting the Esop option to acquire and retain talent. VCCircle reported last month that in 2021, 32 Indian startups spent about ₹3,000 crore to buy back Esops, against 12 companies taking the option in 2020 and spending only about $50 million. Unicorns, including upGrad, Sharechat, Zetwerk, Meesho and Licious took the Esop buyback option.

Esops are allocated to qualifying employees of a company at the time of hiring, during appraisals or while rewarding employees. They have a vesting period during which the employees cannot sell their holdings, but after the vesting period, the company chooses to facilitate a buyback option. Employees may choose to sell their shares as part of the secondary offering during the time of a fundraising exercise in the company to liquidate their holdings.

In January last year, Cred bought back Esop shares worth $1.2 million from existing and former employees, in its first ever buyback. Employees then had an option to sell as much as half of their vested Esop shares.

Founded by former Freecharge founder Shah in 2018, Cred is a members-only app that lets users pay credit card bills and rewards them in the form of credit coins, which can be redeemed across many partner businesses.

The company currently claims to have 9.5 million users with a credit score of more than 750. Cred also claims that it processes a quarter of all credit card bill payments in India. The company claims to have more than 35% of premium credit card holders in India on its platform and that its users spend two times more than an average credit card user in India.

