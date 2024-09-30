Cred eyes new products as revenue surges, losses shrink in FY24

Cred is ramping up investments in research and development (R&D) as it aims to create new products, after the fintech unicorn recorded a surge in revenue and a significant reduction in losses in FY24.

The company, which offers credit card management system and rewards, identified gaps in its current services that it plans to address in the coming years.

"We are operating in a market where revenue and profit pools already exist. However, if we don't build high-quality products, this audience, which has the lowest tolerance, will move on quickly. If we don't execute these well, our product will fail. That's why product quality will always remain a top priority," Kunal Shah, founder and CEO of Cred, told Mint in an interview.

Shah said the company plans to allocate a significant sum towards R&D for developing new products, along with focusing on quality customer acquisition. He did not, however, specify the kind of products that Cred will launch, saying instead that the focus will be on enhancing user lifestyle, engagement, and financial progress for its clients.

Cred reported a sharp 41% reduction in operating losses, which fell from ₹1,024 crore in FY23 to ₹609 crore in FY24, at a time when investors prefer companies on a path to profitability. The fintech's revenue surged 66% to ₹2,473 crore in FY24.

To be sure, the financial data is based on an official statement shared by the company. Mint did not access its filings with the Union ministry of corporate affairs.

"We don't try to reinvent new revenue pools or profit pools. We rely on the existing revenue and profit pools of BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) partners and merchants, and help make it easy for them to address customers," Shah said.

While Cred offers free services as well, about a third of its customers use services that are paid for. The company also reported an average 34% growth in monthly transacting users in FY24.

Founded in 2018 by Kunal Shah, Cred is a financial technology company that focuses on affluent Indian users and rewards them for making timely bill payments.

Product development focus Over the past year, Cred launched several new product lines, including Cred Money for personal finance management, Cred Garage for vehicle services, and Cred Travel for premium travel bookings. Additionally, the company acquired online wealth management platform Kuvera to enhance its investment offerings.

"We launched Cred Garage last year and managed to cross nearly 4.2 million vehicles in the last financial year, and now we're approaching 6.5 million vehicles on the platform… We're now able to differentiate and cross-sell into various product categories, building on that foundation," Shah said at a virtual media briefing on 28 September.

Payments, credit, and insurance account for 93-94% of Cred's revenue, with insurance experiencing slightly faster growth compared to other segments, he said.

A fintech investor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said, "Cred started with payments, but a significant portion of its revenue stems from credit. The company will need to continue experimenting to understand the sources of its revenue."

He added, “The trajectory looks promising, but Cred must remain committed to this approach.”

The company saw a 58% year-on-year rise in monetized members in FY24 , while reducing customer acquisition costs by 40%.

Despite substantial investments in large-scale advertising, including during the IPL, over 75% of customer acquisition now comes from organic and referral channels.

"As revenues increase, you’re not necessarily adding more headcount or spending the same amount on marketing to acquire customers because you’ve already invested in building the brand upfront, enabling us to generate a higher average revenue per user (Arpu) and gradually monetise more customers over time," said Shah during the briefing.

Can Cred justify its valuation? While Cred is just six years old, the company with just about ₹2,500 crore in revenue is valued at $6.8 billion. The investor cited earlier said that the company will need to continue the growth momentum to justify the valuation.

"They may be 6 years old, but their valuation is also 3 years old. They need to make up for that 3-year-old valuation. The real question is, can they keep growing 60-80-100% year-on-year for another 2-3 years? If so, Cred could be doing ₹8,000- ₹10,000 crore in revenue and be valued at ₹40,000 crore, which wouldn't seem that expensive. This will be the true test, and it's not isolated to Cred alone," the investor added.