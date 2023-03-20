Credit Suisse Bond-Wipeout Threatens $250 Billion Market

Buyers of these bonds were always risking the chance that the instruments would become worthless or written down to a fraction of their value. They are structured so that the debt can be “bailed in" under circumstances laid out in individual bond prospectuses. These can include when a company’s capital ratios fall below a certain level or if regulators deem a bank unviable. Some AT1s convert to equity, while others such as Credit Suisse’s get wiped out.