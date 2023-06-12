Credit Suisse emergency takeover by UBS to close today with imposition of stringent restrictions2 min read 12 Jun 2023, 08:46 AM IST
UBS is set to impose restrictions on Credit Suisse bankers as part of their impending takeover, including a ban on acquiring clients from high-risk countries.
Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner on Saturday revealed that the emergency takeover of the bank by UBS is scheduled to conclude on Monday, 12 June, as stated in an internal memo reported by Bloomberg News. In the memo, Koerner expressed his anticipation for a new and promising future as the takeover reaches its final stage.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×