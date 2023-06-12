Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner on Saturday revealed that the emergency takeover of the bank by UBS is scheduled to conclude on Monday, 12 June, as stated in an internal memo reported by Bloomberg News. In the memo, Koerner expressed his anticipation for a new and promising future as the takeover reaches its final stage.

UBS AG is set to impose strict restrictions on Credit Suisse Group AG bankers as part of the final steps in their impending takeover, according to the Financial Times.

The list of restrictions, consisting of nearly two dozen "red lines," aims to minimize risk for UBS. One notable restriction is a ban on Credit Suisse bankers acquiring new clients from high-risk countries. Additionally, Credit Suisse staff will need approval from UBS managers before launching new products, and loans backed by high-value assets such as yachts, ships, and real estate exceeding $60 million will require permission, reported FT.

Credit Suisse Chief Koerner communicated in a memo to employees that the UBS takeover is expected to close on Monday, as seen by Bloomberg News. However, both Credit Suisse and UBS declined to comment on the memo.

The acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS is poised to create a formidable European banking powerhouse. This marks the end of a challenging period for the industry, as Credit Suisse faced significant difficulties.

Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.8 outstanding shares they hold, as part of the agreed-upon deal between the two banks. The transaction, which received support from the Swiss government to avert the potential failure of the smaller bank, will have far-reaching implications for the global wealth management industry. It will create a megabank that surpasses all other Swiss lenders and is twice the size of the nation's economy.

In another significant development, UBS recently reached an agreement with the Swiss government to cover potential losses of 9 billion francs ($9.9 billion) arising from the rescue of Credit Suisse.

To allow for the integration of financial statements, UBS mentioned the possibility of postponing the release of its second-quarter results from the original date of July 25. The Financial Times reported that earnings might not be published until the end of August.

Prior to the deal, UBS employed 74,000 individuals. If all of Credit Suisse's employees were to be absorbed—although this is unlikely due to overlap and ongoing cuts at the bank—UBS's total workforce would increase to 120,000.

This agreement serves as a crucial final hurdle before the completion of the historic takeover.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)