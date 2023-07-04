Credit Suisse investor group seeks better UBS takeover price: Report

Credit Suisse investor group seeks better UBS takeover price: Report2 min read 04 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Under the deal, sealed last month, Credit Suisse shareholders were offered one UBS share for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares, valuing the stricken bank at 3 billion Swiss francs or $3.35 billion.
A Swiss proxy adviser representing a former Credit Suisse shareholders has backed a class-action lawsuit seeking a better price from UBS for its takeover of its cross-town rival, according to a report by news agency Reuters on July 4. Ethos Foundation, which represents a Swiss pension funds that owned more than three per cent of Credit Suisse, "has decided to support the Lausanne-based legal start-up LegalPass in its legal action against the exchange ratio set in the context of the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS," it said in a statement.
