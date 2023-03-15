Credit Suisse top holder rules out investing more after drop

Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder ruled out investing any more in the troubled Swiss bank after seeing the value of its holding plummet.
“The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason which is regulatory and statutory," Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. That was in response to a question on whether the bank was open to further injections if there was another call for additional liquidity.
Credit Suisse fell as much as 10% to a new record low in Zurich, while the cost to insure the bonds against default in the near term approached a level typically signaling serious investor concerns.
The bank is just months in to a complicated turnaround plan that will see the Swiss firm spin out its strongest investment banking businesses while focusing on its key wealth management unit. Analysts have pointed to the execution risks around the plan, while the bank is still battling to stem the outflow of assets after it was hurt by rumors circulating on social media in the fall about its financial health.
Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner on Tuesday said the bank’s financial position is sound, including a so-called liquidity coverage ratio, which it can draw on to fulfill its obligations, of about 150%.
Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, became Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder late last year after acquiring a 9.9% stake in the Swiss lender.
Al Khudairy indicated that going over a 10% stake would bring additional regulatory hurdles. The stake has lost more than 500 million francs in a matter of months.
While Koerner cited key metrics to demonstrate the bank’s financial strength, concerns about the bank’s future are persisting. The CDS level is about 9 times that of Deutsche Bank and 18 times that of UBS Group AG. The CDS curve is also deeply inverted, meaning that it costs more to protect against an immediate failure at the bank instead of a default further down the line.
Speaking earlier Wednesday, Chairman Axel Lehmann batted away any notion that the bank would need government assistance, saying it “isn’t a topic" for the bank as it seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.
