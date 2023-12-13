Companies
Crest Data promoters tap PE funds for first stake sale
Summary
- The promoters of the data analytics company have approached Carlyle Group, Kedaara, General Atlantic and KKR for the secondary share sale
MUMBAI : Promoters of Ahmedabad-based Crest Data Systems are looking to sell a 25-30% stake in the data analytics and cyber security company to private equity funds, said three people with knowledge of the development.
