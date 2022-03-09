Cropin boosts leadership team with top-level appointments

“Cropin is gearing up for the next phase of growth and international expansion as we seek to transform the agri ecosystem worldwide. We take great pride in the creation of a global Agtech category while building Cropin since 2010. There has been significant traction for our solutions in the past few years. We strongly believe that this is the right time for us to embark on a new journey to scale our ‘built in India’ Intelligent Ag Cloud platform across global markets. The new appointments will be invaluable additions to our senior management team on this exciting journey," said Krishna Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Cropin.