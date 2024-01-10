Cross-border trades to be a game-changer for ONDC: CEO T Koshy
ONDC expects to reach 900 million buyers and 1.2 million sellers in India over the next two years
The government’s Open Network For Digital Commerce, a decentralised protocol for e-commerce, mobility and other online platforms, recently conducted its first international transaction with a Singapore-based business-to-business network, Proxtera. ONDC’s chief executive T Koshy expects cross-border transactions on the network to continue growing rapidly, enabling merchants to make their products available globally, boosting exports.