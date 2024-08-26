CrowdStrike’s big mystery: How bad, and for how long?

The cybersecurity provider’s fiscal second-quarter report coming Wednesday afternoon comes a little over a month after a minor software update from the company caused a crippling global outage that disrupted everything from air travel to banking to hospitals. CrowdStrike’s robust response to the incident has generally drawn high marks, even from its biggest rivals. Palo Alto Networks Chief Executive Nikesh Arora praised CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz in a LinkedIn post earlier this month, writing “your diligence, transparency and perseverance is admirable."

But how the incident actually affected CrowdStrike’s business remains unknown. The outage took place in the final two weeks of the company’s fiscal quarter, which is generally a key period for cloud-software vendors to get deals finalized and signed. But CrowdStrike notably hasn’t issued any sort of pre-announcement or pulled its existing forecast. The company previously projected revenue of $958.3 million to $961.2 million for the July-ending quarter—the midpoint of which would represent growth of 31% from the same period last year.

Cloud-software contracts typically require payments up front, which are then recognized as revenue over the covered periods. So CrowdStrike’s revenue could still hit that target, even if new deal signings and renewals melted down in the final weeks of the quarter. In a report Friday, BTIG analyst Gray Powell cited one of his industry contacts as stating: “No one was writing CrowdStrike checks the last two weeks of July."

Investors will thus be looking closely at metrics such as net new ARR (annual recurring revenue) and changes in the company’s RPO (remaining performance obligations) for hints as to CrowdStrike’s business momentum. Analysts currently expect RPO to rise only 1% from the April quarter, compared with a 9% gain in the same period last year, according to consensus estimates from Visible Alpha. Net new ARR is expected to fall on a year-over-year basis for the next three quarters, which would be a notably weak streak for a company that has typically averaged double-digit growth on this metric.

But ARR and RPO are nonstandard accounting terms that have their own flaws, and CrowdStrike typically doesn’t project those anyway. Hence, much will hang on the company’s revenue forecast for the third quarter and whether it lowers its projected revenue range for the full fiscal year ending in January. In a note Friday, John DiFucci of Guggenheim said “3Q guidance will likely be lower due to the outage and a dearth of new business since then."

Wall Street is largely convinced that the impact will be short term, given CrowdStrike’s strong position in key markets such as endpoint security, which refers to safeguarding the entry points to an organization’s network. “Our industry conversations to date suggest a slowdown in new business, but that this slowdown will likely be temporary given CrowdStrike’s history of delivering on roadmap, and leadership in endpoint and security," Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges wrote in an Aug. 14 report.

The stock also remains popular, despite a handful of downgrades since the incident. CrowdStrike has buy ratings from 78% of analysts—higher than any other pure-play cybersecurity provider save for CyberArk, according to FactSet data. “In a Zero-Trust world, the strategic value of starting security at the endpoint is higher than ever and CrowdStrike is uniquely positioned to be a fundamental cyber platform given its proximity to users, data and network infrastructure," Tal Liani of BofA Securities wrote in an Aug. 21 report, maintaining his buy rating.

But its continued popularity with analysts means there is still downside risk to CrowdStrike’s share price, especially since the relatively short time since the incident might limit the company’s own ability to fully assess the longer-term impact. The stock lost 36% of its value in the two weeks following the start of the outage but has regained about 24% since as many analysts called the selloff a “buying opportunity." Friday’s closing price has CrowdStrike trading just under 15 times forward sales—the highest among cybersecurity peers and the second-highest among the 65 cloud-software companies on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, according to data from FactSet.

Some analysts are still worried. “Our discussions with CrowdStrike reps and customers left us convinced that this event will not be minor," Evercore ISI analyst Peter Levine wrote in an Aug. 8 report, following his attendance at the Black Hat cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. DiFucci of Guggenheim rates the stock as neutral, noting that “restoration of its reputation may take more time and will likely affect new business signings and perhaps renewal pricing at least in the near-term." Even a decent earnings report may not put CrowdStrike back on safe ground.

