(Bloomberg) -- A wave of multibillion-dollar takeovers is reshaping the cybersecurity industry as the biggest companies race to expand their defenses against increasingly sophisticated attacks powered by artificial intelligence.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s talks to acquire Zscaler Inc. in what could be one of the industry’s largest deals would bring together two major players in different corners of the $244 billion security market, accelerating a shift toward a smaller number of companies protecting more of the world’s computers and networks.

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The two companies are discussing a potential combination that could come together soon, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential. Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a transaction, the people said. Representatives for CrowdStrike and Zscaler didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike, a leading maker of software that protects personal computers and servers, has benefited from rising demand for cybersecurity products. Its shares have surged alongside those of other major providers, including Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Cloudflare Inc., as businesses grapple with the risks posed by AI-enabled attacks.

Zscaler, based in Santa Clara, California, has seen its fortunes move in the opposite direction. Its stock has dropped more than 13% this year despite rapidly growing revenue that reached a record $3.35 billion in fiscal 2026. The company has yet to turn an annual profit since going public in 2018.

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Yet Zscaler’s technology fills what cybersecurity experts say is a critical gap in protecting corporate networks. Its cloud-based products replace traditional virtual private networks, or VPNs, that employees use to remotely access their employers’ systems.

Legacy VPN products from companies including Citrix and Ivanti Inc. have been repeatedly targeted by suspected Chinese and other state-sponsored hackers, Bloomberg has reported.

Zscaler’s software gives companies greater control over who can access their networks and applications, reducing the risk that an intruder who gains access to one system can move freely through others. Traditional VPN products, which often rely on dedicated hardware inside corporate networks, can also be difficult to update quickly when serious security flaws emerge.

That approach has helped drive Zscaler’s growth. But the company has also been caught up in a different set of AI-related fears: a potential “SaaSpocalypse,” in which AI tools could allow competitors to recreate software services more easily and cheaply, threatening the business models of established providers.

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Zscaler’s reach, however, would be difficult to replicate. The company says it serves roughly 11,000 customers globally, including more than half of the Fortune 500 and operates in more than 185 countries, blocking billions of policy violations and malicious threats each day.

Zscaler, which had a market value of $32 billion at the end of regular trading Friday, rose about 16% after the close. CrowdStrike, one of the industry’s most valuable companies, has a market capitalization of around $235 billion.

A combination would give CrowdStrike a much broader role in defending corporate networks. Its flagship Falcon product already has an extensive presence on personal computers, laptops and servers, a reach exposed by a botched software update in 2024 that triggered a global IT meltdown.

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Adding Zscaler would extend that presence to the systems that control access to corporate networks and applications, allowing CrowdStrike to monitor potential threats across more parts of a company’s technology infrastructure.

In cybersecurity, the more visibility a provider has into activity across devices, applications and networks, the better positioned it is to detect suspicious behavior and block attacks. That capability is becoming increasingly valuable as AI changes the nature and volume of internet traffic.

The rise of autonomous AI agents, which can perform tasks online without direct human intervention, has added to the challenge. Their growing presence makes it harder for security systems to distinguish legitimate automated activity from malicious traffic.

In June, Cloudflare co-founder Matthew Prince said in a post on X that traffic generated by AI agents had surpassed human traffic on the internet for the first time.

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Alphabet Inc.’s Google struck a $32 billion deal to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz last year, while ServiceNow Inc. agreed in December to buy Armis for $7.75 billion. Palo Alto Networks completed its $25 billion takeover of CyberArk in February and this month agreed to acquire AI software company Applied Compute in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion.

The potential CrowdStrike-Zscaler deal also follows a series of technology outages in the US this month affecting Microsoft Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., United Airlines and the National Security Agency, as well as disruptions to air travel. Although those incidents have been blamed on equipment and system failures rather than cyberattacks, they have highlighted the potential consequences of widespread technology disruptions.

Fears about AI-assisted hacking have been a boon for the cybersecurity industry. Market researcher Gartner Inc. projects that global spending on information security will grow nearly 12% this year to $244 billion.

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--With assistance from Ryan Gould and David Carnevali.

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