CtrlS faces milestone test that could hand CPP a bigger stake

CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company.
If the privately held Hyderabad-based data centre operator fails to meet the agreed conditions, CPP Investments' ownership could increase to 10.3% from the current 8.2%, effectively providing downside protection for its ₹4,000 crore investment, according to two analysts.
On 17 June, CPP Investments announced that it had valued CtrlS at ₹45,000 crore ($4.8 billion)—almost double the company's internal valuation of $2.6 billion in November last year, Mint reported.
A detailed set of questions emailed to CtrlS did not receive responses until press time.