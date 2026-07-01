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CtrlS faces milestone test that could hand CPP a bigger stake

Yadukrishna C SShouvik Das
4 min read1 Jul 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters.
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters.
Summary

CPP Investments can raise its stake in CtrlS to 10.3% if the company misses key power and customer milestones at its Hyderabad and Mumbai data centres, highlighting execution risks in India's data centre expansion.

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CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company.

CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company.

If the privately held Hyderabad-based data centre operator fails to meet the agreed conditions, CPP Investments' ownership could increase to 10.3% from the current 8.2%, effectively providing downside protection for its 4,000 crore investment, according to two analysts.

If the privately held Hyderabad-based data centre operator fails to meet the agreed conditions, CPP Investments' ownership could increase to 10.3% from the current 8.2%, effectively providing downside protection for its 4,000 crore investment, according to two analysts.

On 17 June, CPP Investments announced that it had valued CtrlS at 45,000 crore ($4.8 billion)—almost double the company's internal valuation of $2.6 billion in November last year, Mint reported.

A detailed set of questions emailed to CtrlS did not receive responses until press time.

Also Read | CtrlS readies $300 million IPO as data centre boom draws investor interest

Hidden safeguard

CtrlS has two planned data centres in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

For the Hyderabad facility, the company must obtain electricity from Telangana's transmission utility and ensure that Amazon remains a customer. For the planned 300MW (megawatt) Mumbai data centre, CtrlS must secure power connectivity as well as anchor customers.

CtrlS does not disclose the identities of its customers. However, its filings show that its largest customer accounted for about 43% of revenue in FY25, underscoring the importance of retaining key clients. Mint could not independently verify whether Amazon is that customer.

The deadline for achieving both milestones is February 2027, six months after completion of the agreements with CPP Investments.

"If…the Company (CtrlS) has not satisfied either the Pharma City Condition or the Mumbai Condition ... then the process laid out under Clause 4 of the inter-se agreement dated June 6, 2026 executed between Tier IV Datacenters LLP, Candid DC Services Limited and CPPIB India Private Holdings Inc. will apply," read a resolution approved by the Board of CtrlS, dated 10 June.

The resolution further states:

"[T]he CCPS (compulsory convertible preference shares) shall convert into fully paid-up Ordinary Shares of the Company basis a conversion ratio of: (i) 1:1.262992, in case buy-back is the opted Purchase Method in terms of Clause 4.2 (a) of the Inter-se Agreement.”

Put simply, the compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) are ordinarily converted into equity at a 1:1 ratio. However, if CtrlS fails to meet the agreed milestones at both projects, the conversion ratio changes to 1:1.262992, giving CPP Investments nearly 26% more shares for the same investment and raising its ownership to about 10.3%.

Also Read | World’s largest legal AI startup Harvey doubles down on India as demand grows

"Investors seek safeguards against delays or unmet business targets. Growth capital follows the right metrices and some times structures help build the expectation gap between investors and managements expectations," said Bharat Kedia, chief operating officer for private equity at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Execution risks

CPP Investments' agreement with CtrlS underscores investor optimism about India's fast-growing data centre market—but also highlights concerns over execution risks.

Since August last year, domestic and global companies have announced nearly $300 billion in planned investments in Indian data centres. Standalone operators such as Airtel-backed Nxtra, Hiranandani-backed Yotta and CtrlS are also investing heavily to expand capacity.

"History will not measure this phase by the billions India announced. It will measure it by the megawatts that were actually built, powered and trusted. Private investors will always treat government approval as a core risk in data centres, because the asset only earns once it is built, powered and monetized," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and chief executive of independent technology consultancy Greyhound Research.

Gogia added that the clause in the CPP-CtrlS deal "is not an investor doubting the operator—it is an investor pricing the government."

"The most important counterparty in the deal is the one that never signs the term sheet," said Gogia.

Also Read | Will water shortages derail India’s AI data centre boom?

Land acquisition, electricity availability and regulatory approvals continue to raise questions about India's ability to support the massive pipeline of announced data centre investments.

A 28 May report by industry body Assocham, prepared in partnership with consultancy PwC India, noted that India's operational data centre capacity had nearly tripled since 2020 to around 1.5GW (gigawatt) by the first half of this year, and is projected to reach 6.5GW by 2030.

"However, continued growth is accompanied by persistent difficulties with power, land, connectivity, human resources and regulation. These challenges will impede future growth unless overcome by integrated efforts of policy and industry," the report said.

Business performance

According to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs, CtrlS' operating revenue rose 16.6% to 1,561.8 crore in FY25 from 1,339 crore a year earlier.

Net profit was largely unchanged at 248.1 crore, compared with 247.7 crore in FY24.

According to Mint's interview with CtrlS managing director Sridhar Pinnapureddy on 17 June, the Pinnapureddy family owns 91% of CtrlS, while CPP Investments currently holds 8.2%. The remaining 0.8% is owned by friends-and-family investors, including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Pinnapureddy also said CtrlS currently operates 370MW of active data centre capacity in India, a sharp increase from the 130MW reported by rating agency Icra in an analyst note last August.

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Meet the Author

Yadukrishna C S

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCtrlS faces milestone test that could hand CPP a bigger stake

CtrlS faces milestone test that could hand CPP a bigger stake

Yadukrishna C SShouvik Das
4 min read1 Jul 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters.
Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO of CtrlS Datacenters.
Summary

CPP Investments can raise its stake in CtrlS to 10.3% if the company misses key power and customer milestones at its Hyderabad and Mumbai data centres, highlighting execution risks in India's data centre expansion.

Gift this article

CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company.

CtrlS Datacenters Pvt. Ltd will have to meet a series of execution milestones—including retaining Amazon as a customer at one project and securing power and customers for another—or risk handing Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) a larger stake in the company.

If the privately held Hyderabad-based data centre operator fails to meet the agreed conditions, CPP Investments' ownership could increase to 10.3% from the current 8.2%, effectively providing downside protection for its 4,000 crore investment, according to two analysts.

If the privately held Hyderabad-based data centre operator fails to meet the agreed conditions, CPP Investments' ownership could increase to 10.3% from the current 8.2%, effectively providing downside protection for its 4,000 crore investment, according to two analysts.

On 17 June, CPP Investments announced that it had valued CtrlS at 45,000 crore ($4.8 billion)—almost double the company's internal valuation of $2.6 billion in November last year, Mint reported.

A detailed set of questions emailed to CtrlS did not receive responses until press time.

Also Read | CtrlS readies $300 million IPO as data centre boom draws investor interest

Hidden safeguard

CtrlS has two planned data centres in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

For the Hyderabad facility, the company must obtain electricity from Telangana's transmission utility and ensure that Amazon remains a customer. For the planned 300MW (megawatt) Mumbai data centre, CtrlS must secure power connectivity as well as anchor customers.

CtrlS does not disclose the identities of its customers. However, its filings show that its largest customer accounted for about 43% of revenue in FY25, underscoring the importance of retaining key clients. Mint could not independently verify whether Amazon is that customer.

The deadline for achieving both milestones is February 2027, six months after completion of the agreements with CPP Investments.

"If…the Company (CtrlS) has not satisfied either the Pharma City Condition or the Mumbai Condition ... then the process laid out under Clause 4 of the inter-se agreement dated June 6, 2026 executed between Tier IV Datacenters LLP, Candid DC Services Limited and CPPIB India Private Holdings Inc. will apply," read a resolution approved by the Board of CtrlS, dated 10 June.

The resolution further states:

"[T]he CCPS (compulsory convertible preference shares) shall convert into fully paid-up Ordinary Shares of the Company basis a conversion ratio of: (i) 1:1.262992, in case buy-back is the opted Purchase Method in terms of Clause 4.2 (a) of the Inter-se Agreement.”

Put simply, the compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) are ordinarily converted into equity at a 1:1 ratio. However, if CtrlS fails to meet the agreed milestones at both projects, the conversion ratio changes to 1:1.262992, giving CPP Investments nearly 26% more shares for the same investment and raising its ownership to about 10.3%.

Also Read | World’s largest legal AI startup Harvey doubles down on India as demand grows

"Investors seek safeguards against delays or unmet business targets. Growth capital follows the right metrices and some times structures help build the expectation gap between investors and managements expectations," said Bharat Kedia, chief operating officer for private equity at brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Execution risks

CPP Investments' agreement with CtrlS underscores investor optimism about India's fast-growing data centre market—but also highlights concerns over execution risks.

Since August last year, domestic and global companies have announced nearly $300 billion in planned investments in Indian data centres. Standalone operators such as Airtel-backed Nxtra, Hiranandani-backed Yotta and CtrlS are also investing heavily to expand capacity.

"History will not measure this phase by the billions India announced. It will measure it by the megawatts that were actually built, powered and trusted. Private investors will always treat government approval as a core risk in data centres, because the asset only earns once it is built, powered and monetized," said Sanchit Vir Gogia, founder and chief executive of independent technology consultancy Greyhound Research.

Gogia added that the clause in the CPP-CtrlS deal "is not an investor doubting the operator—it is an investor pricing the government."

"The most important counterparty in the deal is the one that never signs the term sheet," said Gogia.

Also Read | Will water shortages derail India’s AI data centre boom?

Land acquisition, electricity availability and regulatory approvals continue to raise questions about India's ability to support the massive pipeline of announced data centre investments.

A 28 May report by industry body Assocham, prepared in partnership with consultancy PwC India, noted that India's operational data centre capacity had nearly tripled since 2020 to around 1.5GW (gigawatt) by the first half of this year, and is projected to reach 6.5GW by 2030.

"However, continued growth is accompanied by persistent difficulties with power, land, connectivity, human resources and regulation. These challenges will impede future growth unless overcome by integrated efforts of policy and industry," the report said.

Business performance

According to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs, CtrlS' operating revenue rose 16.6% to 1,561.8 crore in FY25 from 1,339 crore a year earlier.

Net profit was largely unchanged at 248.1 crore, compared with 247.7 crore in FY24.

According to Mint's interview with CtrlS managing director Sridhar Pinnapureddy on 17 June, the Pinnapureddy family owns 91% of CtrlS, while CPP Investments currently holds 8.2%. The remaining 0.8% is owned by friends-and-family investors, including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Pinnapureddy also said CtrlS currently operates 370MW of active data centre capacity in India, a sharp increase from the 130MW reported by rating agency Icra in an analyst note last August.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yadukrishna C S

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCtrlS faces milestone test that could hand CPP a bigger stake
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